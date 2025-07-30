Contrasting Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) and Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY)

Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Free Report) and Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Momentus and Safran, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Momentus 0 0 0 0 0.00 Safran 0 2 2 1 2.80

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Momentus and Safran”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Momentus $2.11 million 3.48 -$34.95 million N/A N/A Safran $30.47 billion 4.51 -$721.76 million N/A N/A

Momentus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Safran.

Profitability

This table compares Momentus and Safran’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Momentus -1,705.93% N/A -258.36% Safran N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Momentus has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safran has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.2% of Momentus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Safran shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Momentus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Safran beats Momentus on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Momentus

Momentus Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, as well as sells spare parts. The Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems segment provides landing gears and brakes; nacelles and reversers; avionics, such as flight controls and onboard information systems; security systems, including evacuation slides and oxygen masks; onboard computers and fuel systems; electrical power management systems and related engineering services; and optronic equipment and sights, navigation equipment and sensors, infantry, and drones, as well as offers MRO services and sells spare parts. The Aircraft Interiors segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets aircraft seats for passengers and crew; cabin equipment, overhead bins, class dividers, passenger service units, cabin interior solutions, chilling systems, galleys, electrical inserts, and trolleys and cargo equipment; and cabin and passenger solutions, such as water distribution equipment, lavatories, air systems, and in-flight entertainment and connectivity systems. Its products and services are used in civil and military aircraft, and helicopters. Safran SA was founded in 1896 and is based in Paris, France.

