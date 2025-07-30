Comparing QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) and LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) and QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LightInTheBox and QuinStreet”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LightInTheBox $255.29 million 0.09 -$2.49 million $0.10 12.70 QuinStreet $613.51 million 1.49 -$31.33 million ($0.01) -1,620.00

Profitability

LightInTheBox has higher earnings, but lower revenue than QuinStreet. QuinStreet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LightInTheBox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares LightInTheBox and QuinStreet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LightInTheBox 0.63% -11.29% 2.04% QuinStreet -0.06% 1.08% 0.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for LightInTheBox and QuinStreet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LightInTheBox 0 0 0 0 0.00 QuinStreet 0 1 4 0 2.80

QuinStreet has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 79.01%. Given QuinStreet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe QuinStreet is more favorable than LightInTheBox.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.8% of LightInTheBox shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of QuinStreet shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.2% of LightInTheBox shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of QuinStreet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

LightInTheBox has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuinStreet has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

QuinStreet beats LightInTheBox on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products. It also offers supplier chain management, research and development, customer, marketing, warehouse management, local delivery, and fulfillment services, as well as engages in the product sourcing, marketing, and operation of its websites and mobile applications. The company provides its products through www.lightinthebox.com and www.ezbuy.sg, and other websites and mobile applications. LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is based in Singapore.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc., an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers. It serves financial and home services industries. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

