Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) and Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI) Head to Head Comparison

Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Free Report) and Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.5% of Forafric Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of Adecoagro shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Forafric Global and Adecoagro”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forafric Global $274.22 million 0.76 -$24.33 million N/A N/A Adecoagro $1.52 billion 0.61 $92.34 million $0.62 14.96

Adecoagro has higher revenue and earnings than Forafric Global.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Forafric Global and Adecoagro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forafric Global 0 0 0 0 0.00 Adecoagro 2 1 0 0 1.33

Adecoagro has a consensus target price of $10.07, suggesting a potential upside of 8.56%. Given Adecoagro’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Adecoagro is more favorable than Forafric Global.

Volatility & Risk

Forafric Global has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adecoagro has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Forafric Global and Adecoagro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forafric Global N/A N/A N/A Adecoagro 3.97% 11.60% 5.15%

Summary

Adecoagro beats Forafric Global on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forafric Global

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company provides wheat flours and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the TRIA and MayMouna brand names. It serves wholesale foods manufacturers and distributors. The company also exports its products to approximately 45 countries. Forafric Global PLC was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Gibraltar.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers, including wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties. It also plants, harvests, processes, and markets rice; and produces and sells raw milk, UHT, cheese, and powder milk. In addition, the company engages in the cultivating and transforming of sugarcane into ethanol, sugar, and electricity. Further, it is involved in the identification and acquisition of underdeveloped and undermanaged farmland, and the realization of value through the strategic disposition of assets. Adecoagro S.A. was founded in 2002 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

