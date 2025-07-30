SThree’s (STEM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of SThree (LON:STEM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 390 ($5.21) price target on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.81) price objective on shares of SThree in a report on Friday, July 11th.

Get SThree alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SThree

SThree Price Performance

Shares of SThree stock opened at GBX 222.50 ($2.97) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03. The company has a market cap of £290.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 237.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 248.12. SThree has a 52 week low of GBX 219 ($2.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 420.94 ($5.62).

SThree (LON:STEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 5.60 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. SThree had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 3.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SThree will post 38.490881 earnings per share for the current year.

SThree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SThree plc brings skilled people together to build the future. We are the global STEM workforce consultancy, placing highly skilled, STEM specialist workers in the industries where they are needed most. We advise businesses, build expert teams, and deliver project solutions for our clients. With more than 38 years of experience in pure-play STEM and a global team of 2,700+ people each with local expertise across 11 countries, we cover high-demand skills across Engineering, Life Sciences and Technology roles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SThree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SThree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.