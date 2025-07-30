Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Oppenheimer

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Citizens Jmp decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, HSBC set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.64.

Trade Desk Stock Down 4.4%

TTD stock opened at $84.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.36. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $141.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.04.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $616.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.62 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $2,287,603.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 66,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,761.80. The trade was a 29.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $2,135,520.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,950.54. The trade was a 61.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 317.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

