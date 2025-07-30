Essentra (LON:ESNT) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Essentra (LON:ESNT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 170 ($2.27) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.07) price target on shares of Essentra in a report on Tuesday.
Essentra Price Performance
Essentra (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 3.40 ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Essentra had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 1.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essentra will post 524.137931 EPS for the current year.
About Essentra
Essentra plc is a leading global provider of essential components and solutions, focusing on the manufacture and distribution of plastic injection moulded, vinyl dip moulded and metal items.
Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Essentra’s global network extends to 28 countries worldwide and includes c.3,000 employees, 14 manufacturing facilities, 26 distribution centres and 37 sales & service centres serving c.64,000 customers with a rapid supply of low cost but essential products for a variety of applications in industries such as equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, medical and renewable energy.
