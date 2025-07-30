Peel Hunt Increases Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Price Target to GBX 75

Gaming Realms (LON:GMR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Peel Hunt from GBX 60 ($0.80) to GBX 75 ($1.00) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Gaming Realms from GBX 50 ($0.67) to GBX 57 ($0.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st.
In related news, insider Geoffrey Robert Green sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.68), for a total value of £102,000 ($136,217.95). 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Gaming Realms creates and licenses innovative games for mobile, with operations in the UK, U.S. and Canada. Through its unique IP and brands, Gaming Realms is bringing together media, entertainment and gaming assets in new game formats. The Gaming Realms management team includes accomplished entrepreneurs and experienced executives from a wide range of leading gaming and media companies.
