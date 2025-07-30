Colefax Group (LON:CFX) Given “Add” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Colefax Group (LON:CFX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 870 ($11.62) price objective on the stock.

Colefax Group Stock Performance

LON CFX opened at GBX 800.20 ($10.69) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 791.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 813.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.77. Colefax Group has a 12-month low of GBX 742.50 ($9.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 916.40 ($12.24). The firm has a market cap of £46.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.22.

Get Colefax Group alerts:

Colefax Group (LON:CFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 108.40 ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Colefax Group had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 18.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colefax Group will post 58.0825752 EPS for the current year.

About Colefax Group

Colefax Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, marketing, distribution, and retailing of furnishing fabrics, wallpapers, trimmings, upholstered furniture, and related products in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Product and Decorating.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colefax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colefax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.