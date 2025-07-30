Inchcape (LON:INCH) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Inchcape (LON:INCH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,120 ($14.96) price target on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on Inchcape from GBX 1,163 ($15.53) to GBX 1,161 ($15.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th.

Shares of LON:INCH opened at GBX 713.50 ($9.53) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 724.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 699.28. The stock has a market cap of £2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. Inchcape has a 52-week low of GBX 575 ($7.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 874 ($11.67).

Inchcape (LON:INCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 35.50 ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inchcape had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 2.45%. On average, research analysts expect that Inchcape will post 85.9639233 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inchcape news, insider Adrian Lewis purchased 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 684 ($9.13) per share, for a total transaction of £1,026 ($1,370.19). Corporate insiders own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Inchcape is the leading global automotive distributor, with operations across six continents. By combining our in-market expertise with our unique technology and advanced data analytics, we create innovative customer experiences that deliver outstanding performance for our partners – building stronger automotive brands and creating sustainable growth.

