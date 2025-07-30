Restore (LON:RST) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Restore (LON:RST – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 404 ($5.40) target price on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 307 ($4.10) price target on shares of Restore in a report on Tuesday.

RST opened at GBX 258.22 ($3.45) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £346.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Restore has a 1-year low of GBX 207 ($2.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 290 ($3.87). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 263.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 238.94.

Restore (LON:RST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 10 ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Restore had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 1.37%. Research analysts predict that Restore will post 20.4953032 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dan Baker bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 249 ($3.33) per share, with a total value of £2,490 ($3,325.32). Corporate insiders own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services to offices and workplaces in the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The company provides document management and recycling; document storage and retrieval; physical, seasonal, and on-site document scanning and IT; relocation; document collection and destruction services; data destruction and recycling of all types of IT assets, such as laptops, servers, and network equipment; recycling electrical waste; software imaging, physical installation, and asset tagging; and hardware and software upgrades and decommissioning solutions through repurposing, recycling, or destruction.

