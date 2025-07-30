22nd Century Group’s (XXII) “Sell (E+)” Rating Reaffirmed at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reissued their sell (e+) rating on shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

22nd Century Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XXII opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. 22nd Century Group has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $2,390.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $38.66.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($43.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($25.30) by ($18.17). The firm had revenue of $5.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 million. 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 57.62% and a negative return on equity of 524.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 22nd Century Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 22nd Century Group stock. Anson Funds Management LP grew its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) by 255.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 126,536 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 7.43% of 22nd Century Group worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.

