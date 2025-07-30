Ormat Technologies (ORA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Ormat Technologies to post earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $225.26 million for the quarter. Ormat Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $229.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.33 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ormat Technologies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Stock Down 0.3%

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $88.13 on Wednesday. Ormat Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $61.58 and a fifty-two week high of $91.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.73.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Ormat Technologies

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.30%.

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Stanley Stern sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $46,790.38. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,958.98. This represents a 8.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michal Marom sold 895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total value of $65,755.65. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,080 shares in the company, valued at $226,287.60. This represents a 22.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,329 shares of company stock valued at $423,443 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ormat Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 10.5% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 324.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,918 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 19,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 22.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 234,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,593,000 after acquiring an additional 43,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

