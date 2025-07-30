Symbotic (SYM) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q3 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $533.55 million for the quarter. Symbotic has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.09). Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $549.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Symbotic to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Symbotic Stock Down 4.5%

SYM stock opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.28. Symbotic has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $55.44. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,267.75, a PEG ratio of 55.29 and a beta of 2.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

In other Symbotic news, CFO Carol J. Hibbard sold 4,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $104,685.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 54,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,728.82. This trade represents a 7.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniela L. Rus sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $132,594.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 23,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,721. This represents a 10.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 75,871 shares of company stock worth $2,791,800 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Symbotic stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,967 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Symbotic were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Arete lowered Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Symbotic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Symbotic from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Arete Research lowered Symbotic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Symbotic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Symbotic

About Symbotic

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.