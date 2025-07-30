Weiss Ratings Reiterates “Sell (E+)” Rating for 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF)

Weiss Ratings restated their sell (e+) rating on shares of 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

180 Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of ATNF stock opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. 180 Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.18.

180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

180 Life Sciences Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 180 Life Sciences stock. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences Corp. ( NASDAQ:ATNF Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 69,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 2.20% of 180 Life Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. The company product development platforms includes fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are synthetic pharmaceutical grade molecules close or distant analogs of non-psychoactive cannabinoids, such as CBD for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and pain; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

