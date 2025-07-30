Weiss Ratings Reiterates “Sell (E+)” Rating for 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF)

Weiss Ratings restated their sell (e+) rating on shares of 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday,Weiss Ratings reports.
180 Life Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of ATNF stock opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. 180 Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.18.
180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
180 Life Sciences Company Profile
180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. The company product development platforms includes fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are synthetic pharmaceutical grade molecules close or distant analogs of non-psychoactive cannabinoids, such as CBD for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and pain; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than 180 Life Sciences
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Should Investors Lock Arms With Buffett and Dive Into POOL Stock?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Big 3 Telecom Wars: 2 Solid Showings, 1 Huge Winner in Q2
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Analysts Are Upgrading These 3 Massive AI Stocks After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for 180 Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.