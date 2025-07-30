Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (SKWD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share and revenue of $324.64 million for the quarter.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $328.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect Skyward Specialty Insurance Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ SKWD opened at $50.91 on Wednesday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $34.10 and a twelve month high of $65.05. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.39 and its 200 day moving average is $53.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SKWD. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Kirby Hill sold 8,249 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $502,116.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 8,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,116.63. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 52,748 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $3,099,472.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 133,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,852,040.04. This trade represents a 28.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 286.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 25,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 16.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 99,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 14,217 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

