Olympic Steel (ZEUS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) will likely be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share and revenue of $506.60 million for the quarter.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $492.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.80 million. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 2.16%.

NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $32.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $358.33 million, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.66. Olympic Steel has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $51.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Olympic Steel by 81.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 23,416 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Olympic Steel by 5.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 64,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Olympic Steel by 3.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 144,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Olympic Steel by 94.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares during the period. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Olympic Steel from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

(Get Free Report)

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

