B. Riley Forecasts Endeavour Silver’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 25th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The mining company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.16). Endeavour Silver had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.10 million.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EXK. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bank Financial raised Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

NYSE:EXK opened at $5.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.50. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $6.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average of $4.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXK. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Farringdon Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Endeavour Silver by 28.9% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,015 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

