Seaport Res Ptn Issues Optimistic Estimate for AAL Earnings

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Airlines Group in a report issued on Thursday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the airline will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.35. The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.42 per share.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The airline reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $14.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $11.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.36. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in American Airlines Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 204,485 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,558 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 32,418 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

