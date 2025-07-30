Zacks Research Has Bullish Forecast for Ubiquiti Q3 Earnings

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2025

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UIFree Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ubiquiti in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.81 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.80. The consensus estimate for Ubiquiti’s current full-year earnings is $7.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ubiquiti’s FY2027 earnings at $10.33 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ubiquiti from $222.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Ubiquiti Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE UI opened at $450.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $409.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $368.64. Ubiquiti has a twelve month low of $156.94 and a twelve month high of $473.72. The company has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Ubiquiti by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Ubiquiti by 484.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the second quarter worth $54,000. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

