FY2027 EPS Estimates for ETD Decreased by Analyst

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the company will earn $2.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.43. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ethan Allen Interiors’ current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share.

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

NYSE:ETD opened at $29.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.97. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $35.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Ethan Allen Interiors’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is currently 69.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,611,905 shares in the company, valued at $43,279,649.25. This represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,366 shares of company stock valued at $305,390. Insiders own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 31,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 2nd quarter valued at $621,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 5.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the second quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 13.3% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

