Firefly Aerospace Inc. (FLY) to Raise $599 Million in IPO

Firefly Aerospace Inc. (FLY) expects to raise $599 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, August 7th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 16,200,000 shares at $35.00-$39.00 per share.

In the last year, Firefly Aerospace Inc. generated $108.3 million in revenue and had a net loss of $238.5 million. Firefly Aerospace Inc. has a market cap of $5.2 billion.

Firefly Aerospace Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Incorporated in Delaware) We are aÂ space and defense technology company with an established track record of success (in) developing space vehicles and providing comprehensive mission solutions to national security, U.S. government and commercial customers.Â We offer launch and spacecraft solutions. Our Launch division has developed: – Alpha, a U.S.-based orbital rocket (1,000-kilogram class) that has successfully completed four launches so far, and -Eclipse, a reusable version of Alpha (capable of delivering 16,000-kilogram payloads) that we are developing with Northrop Grumman for a launch in early 2026.Â We expect that Eclipse will first launch from Wallops Island, Virginia, as early as 2026. and it will be able to support space station resupply, commercial spacecraft, critical national security missions, and scientific payloads for the domestic and international markets. Our Spacecraft Solutions division has developed: -Blue Ghost Lander,Â the only commercial vehicle to ever achieve a fully successful Moon landing and the first U.S.- based lander to successfully complete a lunar surface mission since NASAâ€™s Apollo 17 in 1972. We have a flight-proven spacecraft that has operated in LEO, MEO, GEO and Cislunar orbits, and -Elytra, our high-thrust spacecraft platform creating new categories for space domain awareness and warfighting, long-range communications relays,Â on-orbitÂ edge processing and advanced space exploration. Elytra is capable of a wide range of spacecraft missions across multiple orbits, including satellite delivery,Â on-orbitÂ transfers, hosted payloads, communications relay, and moreâ€“which positions us to help establish a dominant U.S. and allied national security position in space. Elytra will support near-term Blue Ghost missions, highlighting both the space readiness and scalability of theÂ underlying technology. Elytra will also support a responsive on-orbit mission for the Defense Innovation Unit (“DIU”) of the U.S. Department of Defense. Elytra will perform multiple Rendezvous Proximity Operations (â€?RPOâ€?) and space domain awareness operations on demand. We alsoÂ expect to offer Ocula, a lunar imaging service, through Elytra as early as 2026. Note: Net loss and revenue are for the 12 months that ended March 31, 2025.Â (Note: Firefly Aerospace unveiled the terms for its IPO on Monday, July 28, 2025, in an S-1/A filing: 16.2 million shares at a price range of $35.00 to $39.00 to raise $599.4 million. Background: Firefly Aerospace filed its S-1 to go public on July 11, 2025, without disclosing the terms; estimated IPO proceeds are $100 million, a placeholder figure.)Â “.

Firefly Aerospace Inc. was founded in 2017 and has 780 employees. The company is located at 1320 Arrow Point Drive #109 Cedar Park, TX 78613 and can be reached via phone at (512)-893-5570 or on the web at https://www.fireflyspace.com/.

