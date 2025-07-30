Analysts Offer Predictions for Expedia Group FY2025 Earnings

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for Expedia Group in a report released on Friday, July 25th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now anticipates that the online travel company will earn $13.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.85. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Expedia Group’s current full-year earnings is $12.28 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Expedia Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.72 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on EXPE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $149.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.38.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $182.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $110.20 and a 1-year high of $207.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

