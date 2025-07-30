Griffin Securities Lowers Earnings Estimates for Halliburton

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Griffin Securities cut their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Halliburton in a research note issued on Thursday, July 24th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now anticipates that the oilfield services company will earn $2.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.45. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share.

HAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Halliburton from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

HAL opened at $23.11 on Monday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $34.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Halliburton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 278,934 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $7,584,000 after acquiring an additional 42,876 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 13,675.2% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 17,219 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 17,094 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,533 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 40,109 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 52,051 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 12,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 31.78%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

