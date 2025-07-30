Zacks Research Lowers Earnings Estimates for Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Conagra Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Conagra Brands’ current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ Q3 2027 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.58.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $19.40 on Monday. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2,781,800 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 12.52%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 58.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,877,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 233.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,985,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191,555 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,704,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 315.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,120,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,162,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

