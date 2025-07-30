Seaport Res Ptn Has Positive Outlook of Amphenol Q2 Earnings

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amphenol in a report issued on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now forecasts that the electronics maker will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Amphenol’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share.

APH has been the subject of a number of other reports. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Amphenol from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Amphenol from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Amphenol from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH opened at $105.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.94. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $54.77 and a 52-week high of $108.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $128.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Amphenol

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter worth $25,000. Avalon Trust Co lifted its stake in Amphenol by 133.3% in the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, insider Luc Walter sold 286,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $26,148,980.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 451,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,307,159.70. This represents a 38.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total value of $14,326,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 799,500 shares of company stock worth $70,053,885. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.29%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

