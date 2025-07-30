William Blair Predicts Stronger Earnings for SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) – William Blair raised their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for SEI Investments in a report issued on Thursday, July 24th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.29. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SEI Investments’ current full-year earnings is $4.86 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q1 2027 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.60. SEI Investments had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The company had revenue of $559.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on SEIC. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on SEI Investments from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $98.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

SEIC opened at $88.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.80 and its 200-day moving average is $81.95. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $62.38 and a 52-week high of $93.96.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, CEO Ryan Hicke sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,750,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 171,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,276,233.60. This represents a 10.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sanjay Sharma sold 20,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $1,668,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 23,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,843. This trade represents a 45.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,126 shares of company stock worth $19,638,659 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Investments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Cadence Bank boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 10,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

