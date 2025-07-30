Raymond James Financial Cuts Earnings Estimates for IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) – Research analysts at Raymond James Financial dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAMGOLD in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial analyst J. Elliott now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.36. Raymond James Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share.

IMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded IAMGOLD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on IAMGOLD from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.50.

IMG stock opened at C$9.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.25. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of C$4.90 and a twelve month high of C$11.63. The firm has a market cap of C$3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

