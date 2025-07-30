What is William Blair’s Forecast for STM FY2026 Earnings?

STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for STMicroelectronics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 25th. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer now forecasts that the semiconductor producer will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.39. The consensus estimate for STMicroelectronics’ current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on STM. Baird R W raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.50 price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded STMicroelectronics to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.21.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $26.56 on Monday. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $33.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.24 and a 200-day moving average of $25.53.

STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,650,244 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $124,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,428 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 188.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,093,785 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $111,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,998 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,475,384 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $111,750,000 after buying an additional 725,684 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,413,356 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $85,232,000 after buying an additional 1,939,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,330,616 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $83,165,000 after buying an additional 938,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Stories

