Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TSE:EDR Q2 Earnings

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 25th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

EDR has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. CIBC cut their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.96.

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

Endeavour Silver stock opened at C$7.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of C$1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.86. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of C$3.38 and a 12 month high of C$8.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Endeavour Silver news, Senior Officer Gregory Arnold Blaylock sold 35,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total transaction of C$281,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Luis Renato Castro sold 55,000 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total transaction of C$429,000.00. Insiders have sold 104,814 shares of company stock worth $826,854 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, the Bolanitos Mine in Guanajuato and the El Compas Mine in Zacatecas.

Featured Articles

