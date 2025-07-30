Tractor Supply FY2025 EPS Lifted by Telsey Advisory Group

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tractor Supply in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $2.11 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.08. The consensus estimate for Tractor Supply’s current full-year earnings is $2.17 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TSCO. Mizuho cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $58.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Tractor Supply Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 45.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $145,445.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 29,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,410.72. This represents a 8.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $5,756,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 47,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,051,851.40. This represents a 65.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,810 shares of company stock worth $11,826,886. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 14,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 66,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.