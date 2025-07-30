National Bank Financial Comments on Mullen Group Q3 Earnings

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mullen Group in a research report issued on Thursday, July 24th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s FY2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Desjardins set a C$18.00 price target on Mullen Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Mullen Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.25.

Mullen Group Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of MTL opened at C$13.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.67. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$11.81 and a 1 year high of C$16.06. The firm has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.82.

Mullen Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Group is one of North America’s largest logistics providers with a network of independently operated businesses provide a wide range of service offerings including less-than-truckload, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized, third-party logistics & specialized hauling transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.