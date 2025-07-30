William Blair Has Bullish Forecast for BWIN FY2025 Earnings

Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report issued on Thursday, July 24th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the company will earn $1.32 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Baldwin Insurance Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share.

BWIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of BWIN stock opened at $37.36 on Monday. Baldwin Insurance Group has a one year low of $34.22 and a one year high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Activity at Baldwin Insurance Group

In other news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $1,949,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Trevor Baldwin sold 117,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $4,660,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 27,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,335.08. This trade represents a 80.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 451,380 shares of company stock worth $17,731,131. Company insiders own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,535,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,331,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,232,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,462,000 after buying an additional 1,238,650 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $116,668,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,647,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,307,000 after buying an additional 642,104 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baldwin Insurance Group

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

