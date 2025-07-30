Raymond James Financial Comments on TSE:SVI Q4 Earnings

StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James Financial reduced their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for StorageVault Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Raymond James Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.75 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for StorageVault Canada’s FY2027 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SVI. Desjardins raised shares of StorageVault Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. CIBC cut their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$5.50 target price on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, StorageVault Canada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.13.

Shares of TSE SVI opened at C$4.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 0.89. StorageVault Canada has a 12-month low of C$3.53 and a 12-month high of C$5.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.94.

In other StorageVault Canada news, Director Benjamin Harris sold 30,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.78, for a total transaction of C$113,439.00. Also, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 189,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.15 per share, with a total value of C$786,425.00. 38.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

StorageVault Canada Inc is engaged in the business of owning, operating, and leasing storage to individual and commercial customers across Canada. The company operates through three segments. Its Self Storage segment consists of renting space at the company’s property for short or long-term storage which also includes space for storing vehicles and use for small commercial operations.

