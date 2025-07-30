Q4 EPS Estimate for Edwards Lifesciences Cut by Analyst

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 25th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Edwards Lifesciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ FY2026 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.28 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 72.96%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EW. Argus upgraded Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. BTIG Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair upgraded Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $80.29 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.63 and a 200 day moving average of $73.64. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $59.41 and a 12 month high of $83.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $330,881,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,086,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $731,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,383 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,813,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $430,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,642 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,210,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,458,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,631,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $837,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,691.20. This represents a 21.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 5,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total transaction of $447,961.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 58,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,366,054.44. The trade was a 9.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,962 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,387. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.