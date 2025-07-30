What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for PB FY2025 Earnings?

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a report released on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.71 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.84. The consensus estimate for Prosperity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $5.83 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ FY2026 earnings at $6.37 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $310.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PB. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of PB opened at $67.35 on Monday. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $61.57 and a one year high of $86.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.68.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.18%.

Insider Transactions at Prosperity Bancshares

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $35,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 96,915 shares in the company, valued at $6,804,402.15. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $851,846 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 16.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.0% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 16.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

