Brokers Set Expectations for HudBay Minerals FY2025 Earnings

HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Stock analysts at Paradigm Capital boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of HudBay Minerals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 23rd. Paradigm Capital analyst J. Woolley now expects that the mining company will earn $0.81 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.53. The consensus estimate for HudBay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Paradigm Capital also issued estimates for HudBay Minerals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The mining company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.14. HudBay Minerals had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $594.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HBM. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Veritas raised shares of HudBay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of HudBay Minerals to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

HudBay Minerals stock opened at $9.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52. HudBay Minerals has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of HudBay Minerals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 66,380 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in HudBay Minerals by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,773 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in HudBay Minerals by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 25,921 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in HudBay Minerals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 126,836 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in HudBay Minerals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,730 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

