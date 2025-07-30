OTCMKTS:LVMUY FY2025 EPS Reduced by Telsey Advisory Group

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a report issued on Thursday, July 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will earn $5.09 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.29. The consensus estimate for LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton’s current full-year earnings is $6.52 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton’s Q2 2026 earnings at $3.06 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays lowered shares of LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LVMUY opened at $110.40 on Monday. LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a 12 month low of $101.80 and a 12 month high of $183.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers wines, and spirits under the domaine des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Colgin Cellars,Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

