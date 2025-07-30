What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Forecast for BRKL Q3 Earnings?

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note issued on Friday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst L. Hunsicker now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Brookline Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Brookline Bancorp Trading Down 1.6%

NASDAQ BRKL opened at $10.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.97. Brookline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $94.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.90 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 12.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 805.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 8,552.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

About Brookline Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.