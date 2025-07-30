What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for ORLY Q3 Earnings?

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for O’Reilly Automotive in a research report issued on Friday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for O’Reilly Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $43.94 per share.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.55 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.22.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $98.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.07. The company has a market cap of $84.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.58. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $73.11 and a 1 year high of $100.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,227,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 33.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 583,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $836,357,000 after buying an additional 147,904 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 15,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 149,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,017,000 after purchasing an additional 9,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $9,226,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Ramon Parises Odems sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $2,720,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,767.20. The trade was a 99.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Najera Jose A. Montellano sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $25,686.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,285 shares of company stock worth $3,022,386. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

