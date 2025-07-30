Q3 EPS Forecast for Southwest Airlines Reduced by Analyst

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Southwest Airlines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the airline will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Southwest Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Southwest Airlines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 4.0%

LUV stock opened at $31.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.32. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $37.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The airline reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

Southwest Airlines announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the airline to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,978,869 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,108,750,000 after buying an additional 2,896,150 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1,327.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,840,529 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $95,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,564 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,014,828 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $202,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,495 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,724,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.