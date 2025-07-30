Northland Capmk Boosts Earnings Estimates for Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Enphase Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 23rd. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Enphase Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENPH. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $77.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $65.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $33.48 on Monday. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $130.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.67.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $363.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 83.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

