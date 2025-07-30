William Blair Issues Positive Forecast for Graco Earnings

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Graco in a research note issued on Thursday, July 24th. William Blair analyst R. Sparenblek now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Graco’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $571.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.57 million. Graco had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Graco Stock Performance

GGG stock opened at $84.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06. Graco has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $92.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.16.

Institutional Trading of Graco

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,229,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,053,000 after acquiring an additional 77,093 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Graco by 9.1% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,911,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,261,000 after acquiring an additional 326,877 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Graco by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,390,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,667,000 after acquiring an additional 62,761 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at $177,434,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Graco by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,929,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,676,000 after acquiring an additional 518,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graco news, insider David J. Thompson sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $309,393.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,049.60. This represents a 11.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 39.01%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

