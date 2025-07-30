Q3 EPS Estimates for Ero Copper Lowered by Ventum Cap Mkts

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Ero Copper in a report released on Thursday, July 24th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst C. Mackay now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.18. Ero Copper had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.45 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ERO. National Bankshares cut shares of Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ero Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Ero Copper Trading Down 2.4%

ERO stock opened at $13.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.55 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Ero Copper during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Ero Copper during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Ero Copper by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in Ero Copper by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Ero Copper by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

