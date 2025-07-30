Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

JLL has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.43.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $276.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.03. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $194.36 and a twelve month high of $288.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew W. Poppink sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.97, for a total value of $65,441.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,377.09. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,149,000 after purchasing an additional 16,764 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at $149,468,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 542,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,373,000 after purchasing an additional 65,407 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

