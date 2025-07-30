Q3 EPS Forecast for Rogers Communication Lifted by Analyst

Rogers Communication, Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) – Research analysts at Desjardins raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rogers Communication in a report released on Thursday, July 24th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Rogers Communication’s current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on RCI. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Rogers Communication from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

RCI stock opened at $33.68 on Monday. Rogers Communication has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $41.84. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.88.

Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Rogers Communication had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCI. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communication by 6.4% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communication by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 218,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communication by 885.4% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its stake in Rogers Communication by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 102,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A&I Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Rogers Communication by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. A&I Financial Services LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $0.3672 dividend. This is a positive change from Rogers Communication’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Rogers Communication’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.64%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

