Exp World (EXPI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Exp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect Exp World to post earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter.

Exp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Exp World had a positive return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $954.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Exp World’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Exp World to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Exp World alerts:

Exp World Stock Performance

Shares of EXPI opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.91 and a beta of 2.52. Exp World has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.67.

Exp World Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Exp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -181.82%.

In related news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 537,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,288.50. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $199,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 39,628,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,630,916. This represents a 0.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $710,000 over the last three months. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Exp World by 126.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 905,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after buying an additional 506,121 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exp World by 21.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 622,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after buying an additional 109,995 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Exp World by 14.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 212,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 26,118 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exp World in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Exp World by 9.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 202,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 18,138 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson set a $12.00 price target on shares of Exp World and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Exp World

Exp World Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.