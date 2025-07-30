Stryker (SYK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.06 per share and revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.200-13.450 EPS.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Stryker to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $400.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Stryker has a 1 year low of $314.93 and a 1 year high of $406.19. The company has a market capitalization of $152.82 billion, a PE ratio of 54.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $386.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.82.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price (up from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stryker

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stryker

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stryker stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.