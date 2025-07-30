Q3 Earnings Estimate for Pegasystems Issued By William Blair

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pegasystems in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 23rd. William Blair analyst J. Roberge now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Pegasystems’ current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Pegasystems’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $384.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.07 million. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Pegasystems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pegasystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.80.

Pegasystems Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $60.39 on Monday. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $60.56. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 51.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.84.

Pegasystems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. This is a positive change from Pegasystems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.34%.

Insider Activity at Pegasystems

In other Pegasystems news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 9,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $571,203.78. Following the sale, the insider owned 78,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,542,339.20. This represents a 11.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $61,594.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 332 shares in the company, valued at $17,098. The trade was a 78.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,049 shares of company stock valued at $14,375,263 in the last 90 days. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pegasystems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,343,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 196,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,319,000 after buying an additional 90,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

