William Blair Issues Positive Forecast for WST Earnings

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report released on Thursday, July 24th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.60. The consensus estimate for West Pharmaceutical Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.62 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.81 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.67 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Stephens raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.71.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $252.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.78. West Pharmaceutical Services has a one year low of $187.43 and a one year high of $352.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.44.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $766.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.11 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 146.8% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,573,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $352,190,000 after purchasing an additional 935,721 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $290,604,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,268,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $731,747,000 after buying an additional 716,442 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,090,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $357,238,000 after buying an additional 494,828 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5,277.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 425,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $139,513,000 after buying an additional 417,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.57%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

