Q3 EPS Estimate for Viking Therapeutics Lowered by Analyst

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, July 24th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.47). The consensus estimate for Viking Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.56) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.46) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.95) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($4.49) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.14). The business’s revenue for the quarter was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

VKTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.92.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9%

VKTX opened at $32.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.72 and a 200-day moving average of $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 0.62. Viking Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.92 and a 1-year high of $81.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VKTX. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1,621.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 64.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 222,100.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 571.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viking Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Brian Lian sold 26,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $747,514.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,388,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,386,789.20. The trade was a 1.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 4,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $118,424.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 168,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,001.60. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,421 shares of company stock valued at $984,405. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

